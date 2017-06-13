Old Idora Park rides make appearance at neighborhood’s farmers market

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – People checking out the Idora Farmers Market in Youngstown on Tuesday night were able to see a part of the neighborhood’s history.

The Idora Experience brought three of the old amusement park’s rides to the market — a rocket ship, a car from Kiddie Land, and a boat from the Lost River.

Jim Amey runs the Idora Park Experience Museum in Canfield. He said he’s surprised by how the farmers market received him.

“I kind of thought just about everybody knew that we existed, that we had this collection, and people are coming up and saying, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible! Is this stuff from Idora Park?'”

If you want to check out all the memorabilia from the Idora Park Experience, the display will be open to the public this weekend from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the museum on Turner Road in Canfield. Admission is $5.