Police: Man cutting grass found dead after mower slid into Mercer Co. pond

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Police said a body found in Mercer County Tuesday afternoon belongs to a man whose riding lawn mower accidentally slid into a pond.

The man was identified as 65-year-old John A. Walochik, of Grove City.

Police said the retention pond where Walochik’s body was found is in front of the American Legion 1946 building on Mercer Grove City Road in Findley Township. It is about 20 feet deep.

Investigators said video surveillance shows Walochik’s zero-turn riding lawn mower slide into the pond just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday while he was mowing grass along its edge.

He wasn’t able to swim to safety and was in the water for over three hours before his body was discovered, police said.

A worker at the Legion spotted Walochik’s body in the pond just before noon.

Police said Walochik was the only one there when his lawn mower went into the water.