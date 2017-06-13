Police say man threatened to shoot and kill officers in Coitsville and Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Coitsville will soon bring a suspect to Ohio from Pennsylvania after they say he threatened to kill officers in Campbell and Coitsville.

The incident started Tuesday morning when a Coitsville officer was conducting a traffic stop on McCartney Road. During that stop, a man pulled up next to the driver’s side door of the police cruiser and asked the officer if he was writing a ticket. The officer told the driver, later identified as David Dunkel, 57, of West Middlesex, to leave the area or he would be arrested for obstruction, according to a police report. The officer noted in the police report that Dunkel pulled up so close to his cruiser that the officer was pinned inside.

Dunkel then began yelling at the officer saying, “F*** you, cops. I will kill you motherf******. I’ll run you over with my truck and kill your ass. F*** you cops. I’ll kill you all.,” the report stated.

Dunkel took off and the officer cleared the traffic stop but not before he got identifying information on Dunkel’s vehicle.

Later, that same day, Dunkel’s father came to the Coitsville Police Department and played a recording from Dunkel saying he was going to kill any police officers that got in his way and he was going to make national news, the report stated. He also said in the message he was going to go on the rampage the next day after he got his vehicle doors armor-plated.

An arrest warrant was issued and Dunkel was found passed out at a house in Pulaski Township. Pulaski Township police took Dunkel to the police station for booking. He is currently in the New Castle Jail and will be brought to Coitsville following an extradition hearing.

Dunkel is charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.