Refugee calls Iraqi deportation from Youngstown ‘matter of life, death’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Family members are planning a vigil Wednesday for Catholic refugees from Iraq that came to Youngstown to be imprisoned.

The Chaldean immigrants were arrested in Detroit on Sunday and arrived at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown on Monday. The vigil will take place outside of the prison.

Maron Yousif — who came to the U.S. when he was 3 years old — is also a Chaldean Catholic refugee but is now a citizen.

He said he’s one of what he estimates are 250,000 Chaldean immigrants in the Detroit metro area — the largest concentration of Chaldeans in the U.S.

Several of the detainees came here as children and many don’t speak Arabic. Yousif said every single one is living in the U.S. legally, even though they’re not citizens.

“None of them came here illegally. They have been paying taxes to this country legally, a lot of them are store owners and business owners, they have been working. They cleaned up their life, got married, had children.”

The difference between Yousif and the men taken on Sunday during immigration raids — including his own cousin — is that the detainees are all convicted felons.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released the following statement to WYTV:

The agency recently arrested a number of Iraqi nationals, all of whom had criminal convictions for crimes including homicide, rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, drug trafficking, robbery, sex assault, weapons violations, and other offenses.”

Yousif said some of their crimes date as far back as 50 years.

He said fighting deportation is a matter of life and death.

“We’re being beheaded. We’re being slaughtered, raped, and beaten, and sold as sex slaves, and married off. We’re being tortured.”

There’s talk that the detained men will be taken to Iraq’s neighbor, Kurdistan.

Family members are planning to gather at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Yousif said there could be one person or 500.