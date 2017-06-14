911 report: Police investigating Warren toddler’s cardiac arrest

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A 15-month-old stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest after swimming in Warren Wednesday evening, according to dispatch reports. Now police are asking why.

Officers arrived at the home in the 200 block of Homewood Avenue SE about 6:30 p.m.

According to a report from Trumbull County 911, police were told the little girl was found in the pool, not breathing. She was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital’s emergency room but her condition is not known.

Police were asked to get a sample of the pool water and treat it as a crime scene, according to dispatch.

The report said a woman at the scene was taken in for questioning.