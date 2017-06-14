Boardman High School grad ranked 10th in Naval Academy class

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman High School graduate was honored Wednesday for his latest accomplishment at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Boardman Township Trustees presented Ensign Ryan Bailey with a proclamation for finishing 10th in his class at the Naval Academy out of 1,053 cadets who graduated on May 26.

Bailey said it was his parents who gave him the motivation to do well.

“The top 100 at the Naval Academy parents get to sit on the field at graduation so that’s always been kind of a big deal for me, was to be able to get that for them.”

He will now go to nuclear sub school with the Navy, with plans to be part of a submarine crew.

Four years ago, Bailey won a state swimming championship for the Boardman Spartans.