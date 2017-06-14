Dr. Shayesteh: DNA Based Diet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In the past, DNA use to be considered the boss. It was believed to be impossible to change your health via your genes, but that isn’t the case anymore.

Research now shows that through nutrition and lifestyle change, you can turn on and off certain “switches” in your DNA and change your body.

What changes in diet can affect your DNA? What approach should you be taking?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain how you can follow a DNA based diet.

Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.