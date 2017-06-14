Former Leonard Kirtz teacher’s aide gets probation for abusing students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former teacher’s aide at the Leonard Kirtz School was sentenced to one year of probation for abusing mentally disabled students.

Investigators said Audrey Johntony excessively punished two students, ages 7 and 9.

Leonard Kirtz School is a chartered public school that provides programs and education for students between the ages of 6 and 22 with developmental disabilities.

Judge Scott Krichbaum’s office said the sentence was requested by both sides.

Johntony previously pleaded guilty to two child endangering charges, and three other charges against her were dismissed.

She already voluntarily surrendered her teaching license for one year, but as part of her sentence, she can’t teach during probation.