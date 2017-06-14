Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley closer to home-building goal

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Habitat for Humanity has a big goal this year to build up to eight new homes for people in the Mahoning Valley.

Helping Habitat to meet that goal is Chemical Bank, which donated $3,500 to the project on Wednesday.

The money will be used to build a home in Boardman. Each home costs about $100,000 to build.

Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley Executive Director Monica Craven said Habitat’s mission is more important now than ever before.

“A lot of folks have always wanted to have the dream of home ownership and in this economy, it’s been very difficult for people to get loans to be able to purchase homes,” she said. “In addition, housing prices are going through the roof, and to find an affordable house to purchase or a rental is really difficult.”

Craven said Habitat provides a permanent housing solution for families at a rate that they can afford in the long term.

Retail prices are on the rise, going up nearly 10 percent in the last few years.

People like Angel Thompson are feeling the pinch.

“I am in a little thing in Austintown, and I pay $631,” Thompson said.

Thompson is volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity Restore. It’s part of her sweat equity to move into the Habitat house.

Those who qualify for a home must work at least 30 hours per month for Habitat. There are other qualifications as well, including an ability to pay for the home.

Thompson said she’s looking forward to helping build her home.

“When I worked at the other house, I liked laying tile on the floor,” she said.

Habitat’s mission is also supported by sales from its ReStore in Struthers, donations, grants and fundraisers.