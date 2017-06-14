Kent State University football player dies after Tuesday practice session

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) A Kent State football player has died.

According to a Twitter page belonging to his high school football program, Tyler Heintz died after a Tuesday workout.

The Portage County coroner says Heintz died after collapsing during a morning workout. He was taken to UH Portage and was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

“Shocked and bewildered is all we can say,” the account tweeted. “Pray for his family.”

"What a great kid. Your football family will miss you" — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

Tuesday was the second day of workouts. Heintz was about to enter his freshman season as a Golden Flash.

Below is the university’s statement:

Today, the Kent State University family mourns the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, freshman football player Tyler Heintz. Tyler was transported to a local hospital by paramedics this morning following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. The cause of death is not yet known.

Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes.