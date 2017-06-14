Local congressman narrowly avoids Virginia shooting at baseball field

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice, shooting a top House Republican and wounding several others. The attacker fought a gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died.

Several Members of the Ohio Congressional delegation have been playing in the yearly charity ballgame between Democrats and Republicans — two from the Mahoning Valley.

Congressman Tim Ryan played for the Democratic team. The team used a facility in northeastern Washington.

However, Republican Congressman Bill Johnson was at Wednesday morning’s practice, along with about two dozen other Republican members of Congress.

Listen: WYTV interview with Congressman Bill Johnson

About an h.our after the shooting, Johnson confirmed to WKBN that he had been at the practice session. He had a meeting to attend and left the field just about five or 10 minutes before the shooting.

He had high praise for the police in Alexandria, Virginia, as well as the U.S. Capitol Police who provide security to members of Congress.

Johnson said the shooting made him stop and think of what could have happened if he’d been there just a few minutes longer.

“Maybe it’s the military guy in me, I’m having mixed emotions. One side of me is very grateful that I avoided the shooting and that I was not present. The other side of me — the military side — says, you know, I’ve got that guilty feeling that I should have been there to help my guys out,” he said.

Johnson said he did notice someone getting in and out of a white van as he was leaving the ball field that struck him as unusual. He gave that information to the Capitol Police as part of their investigation.

Congressman Ryan released a stement on the shooting, saying he was “sickened” by it. He added that his thoughts and prayers are with Steve Scalise, Capitol Police officers and congressional staffer all injured in the shooting.