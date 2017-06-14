Niles man arrested, accused of abandoning starving dogs

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect was incarcerated at the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday, facing charges relating to abandoned dogs found in Niles.

John Patterson, 30, is charged with cruelty to animals.

Police said Patterson left two dogs in his South Cedar Street home without food or water.

One of the dogs had passed away and weighed only 23 pounds. The other dog, a pit bull, weighed 30 pounds.

A veterinarian’s report said both dogs also appeared to have a flea infestation.

Niles Police Capt. John Marshall, who spoke to WYTV previously, said it was apparent that both dogs were starving.

“It was clear that they hadn’t eaten in some time,” he said.