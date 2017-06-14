Nugget of Knowledge: Hard butter tips

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Negotiating stairs with a bad leg

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Butter is hard after you take it out of the refrigerator. So, how do you slice hard butter?

There are a few things that you can do to slice it. One is to have a knife in hot water, and then the knife will easily cut through the butter.

Or, you can use one of these gizmos used to slice potatoes. Using that, you can cut thin slices of butter to spread on your toast.

If you don’t have one of those, try a grater. It will work just the same way.

Jim adds if you want a great way to spread butter on corn on the cob, spread the butter on a piece of bread and then roll the cob in the piece of bread. Now, you have an evenly-buttered cob of corn!

