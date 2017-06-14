Police: Heroin, crack, guns found in Warren home during raid

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three people were arrested in Warren on Tuesday morning during a raid by the police department’s Street Crimes Unit.

A tactical entry team served the warrant at a house in the 500 block of Washington Street NE.

Police said a search of the home found two stolen pistols, a revolver, over 100 grams of heroin, 25 grams of crack cocaine, several digital scales and ammunition. Officers also reported finding $600 in cash, packaging material, new syringes, a surveillance system, gloves and numerous prescription pills.

D’Auntai Boss, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking, having weapons under disability and with a probation violation out of Trumbull County.

Daniel Dicks, 37, was arrested on a warrant and charged with a probation violation out of Warren Municipal Court.

Brittany Rae Hudson, 24, was arrested as a fugitive out of Erie County.

Police said Dicks and Hudson arrived at the home while officers were conducting the search. Boss was found in the living room.

Boss is due in court at 10:15 a.m. June 22.