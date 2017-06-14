Salem animal sanctuary in desperate need of more space asks for help

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The goal of Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary in Salem is to help neglected and sick animals. However, its efforts are hindered by limited space.

The organization wants a new, bigger facility — a move that it says is crucial for the animals it helps.

Right now, 40 cats are squeezed inside just one room at Alchemy Acres.

“We definitely need a larger piece of property to expand. We need a facility that was made for an animal shelter,” Katie Sacco said. “Unfortunately, this one wasn’t made for that and we’ve been working on a shoestring budget and making due with what we have.”

The sanctuary has so many animals that cages are stacked with cats, birds, even guinea pigs.

“It is a significant problem, just pet overpopulation in general,” Sacco said.

She said the animal sanctuary has received a lot more pets recently. Sacco thinks it’s because people are not educated about their animals.

“People get in desperate situations, the animals get neglected — whether it’s accidental or purposely — and things escalate from there.”

At the new facility, Alchemy Acres would be able to offer educational classes to the public.

But the new space — which will be ten times bigger than the current facility — will cost about $750,000.

“We definitely need monetary donations for that but while we are under construction and moving and everything, we also need enough surplus to maintain what we have and continue helping our animals in the way that we are,” Sacco said.

To help with the organization’s move, you can donate through Alchemy Acres’ website or by calling them at 330-332-4897.