Semi crash on I-76 injures workers riding on back of painter truck

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two workers riding on the back of a roadway painter truck were taken to the hospital after crashing with a semi Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 76 in Milton Township.

Investigators said the Freightliner semi-truck was traveling eastbound in the left lane of 76.

The painter truck, driven by 58-year-old Rafael Solis, of Cleveland, was also heading eastbound on the entrance ramp to 76 from State Route 534.

Highway Patrol said the painter truck entered the highway, going across the right lane and into the semi’s lane.

The semi hit the painter truck, which had two workers — 31-year-old Michael J. Saar and 22-year-old Jakob M. Saar — standing on its rear platform. Both men were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with injuries.

The driver of the semi, 60-year-old Donald Sloan, of Missouri, was also taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.