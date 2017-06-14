Toddler struck by minivan in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) A 2-year-old girl in Ravenna is dead after she was struck by a minivan Wednesday morning.

Ravenna police officers responded about 11 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Diamond Street.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they located a 2-year-old injured from being struck by a minivan.

Police said EMS responded to the scene and transported the child to the United Health-Portage County Medical Center.

A medical transport helicopter was requested and responded to the hospital emergency room. Police said the child died at the hospital.

No names are being released at this time pending the notification of family members and others. At this time alcohol is not suspected.

Officers said this not a hit and run. The driver is being cooperative.

Any person with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.