Warren parents just want son missing since Monday to come home

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren family has been looking for their 22-year-old son since Monday — about 13 hours after his abandoned car was spotted in Niles.

The Sample family has no idea where Brandon is and reported him missing Monday night.

“It’s been rough,” said Kenneth Sample, Brandon’s dad.

Brandon’s mother, Stephanie, said they don’t know what to do. They’ve been trying to get in touch with him but every time they call, they get a message that says the voicemail has not been set up.

“This is not like him to be gone. Even if something happened to his phone, he would eventually contact us or something,” Kenneth said.

Stephanie said Brandon never lets his phone run out of battery.

Kenneth last saw Brandon at their Warren home on Sunday night. Brandon told him he was going to drop his friend off at his house in Akron around 12:15 p.m.

At 4:30 Monday morning, Kenneth realized his car still wasn’t home so he reached out to Brandon.

“I sent him a text. He’s like normal kids — they’d rather text than talk on the phone, so I asked him, ‘Where are you?’ He said, ‘On my way home.'”

But he never came home.

Three hours later, Niles police found the white Chevy Malibu in the woods off the bike path.

Warren Detective John Greaver said they found no evidence in the car that tells them who was in it or why it ended up there.

“Nothing makes sense and we don’t know what to do. We don’t know what to do,” Stephanie said.

The Samples said Brandon is dealing with depression and anxiety, in addition to a pain medication addiction — something he recently asked them for help to overcome.

“We just keep hoping that he’s alive and, you know, for some reason, he is afraid or embarrassed…that he thinks he messed up or something, and he can’t call us or come home because he thinks he screwed up,” Kenneth said.

He insists that it doesn’t matter what Brandon did, if anything, and just wants him to come home.

Det. Greaver said they’re still treating Brandon’s disappearance as a missing persons case. If you have any information, please call the Warren Police Department at 330-394-2521.