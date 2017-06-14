Warren PD: Cleveland man left caged dog in truck bed with no water

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Cleveland man was arrested in Warren after a report that he left a dog in a cage, locked in the back of a pickup truck.

On Tuesday afternoon, police and an animal control officer were called to the Lowe’s store on Niles Cortland Road to investigate.

A witness said she confronted 61-year-old James Corbett, Jr. about the dog’s condition, and she told police that Corbett yelled at her. She said the dog had been in direct sunlight for about 30 minutes with no water or shelter, according to a police report.

Police said the temperature was about 93 degrees at the time.

The dog was chained to the cage with a leash that was about 1.5 feet long, according to the report.

While officers were speaking with the woman, Corbett came out of the store. Police said he became irate when questioned, screaming at witnesses. He then threatened a police sergeant to do something about the incident, the report said.

Corbett was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and disorderly conduct. Corbett told officers to take the dog and said he wouldn’t pick it up, according to police.

After his arrest, police said Corbett also asked an officer if he could roll down the windows of the police cruiser because of the heat.

He was later released on a summons to appear in court on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty and is set to appear again in Warren Municipal Court at 1:30 p.m. July 6.