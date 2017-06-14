Woman charged with stabbing on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s U.S. Marshal Service picked up a suspect, accused of stabbing a woman in Youngstown last week.

Danasia Traylor is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing of Aerial Brice. Brice was found at the corner of E. Boston Avenue and Gibson Street on the city’s south side, according to investigators.

A man who told police that he was driving through the area discovered Brice covered in blood. She had stab wounds on her arm, neck and head.

The man took her to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Brice told police that she was returning home from a market on South Avenue when she was confronted by four women who began “trash talking” her and then jumped her. She told police that she didn’t know the women and never saw them before.

Investigators say Traylor was later identified as one of the four suspects. No other arrests have been made yet.

Traylor is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.