Akron Children’s unveils newest addition to Boardman campus



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – In just under a month, the newest addition to Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley will open to the public.

The $20 million building on Boardman’s Beeghly Campus offers several exam rooms, cutting-edge technology, and a fun nature theme. Staff is counting down the days until its public opening on July 11.

It’s state-of-the-art and completely organized around patient care.

“A centralized check-in area, a central waiting area, you can go down any hallway to get to a patient room. It just improves the flow and access for the patients’ families and the staff,” Lisa Taafe said.

One top-of-the-line addition to the hospital is its dedicated sports area.

“We have a ton of great athletes, schools that have really good student athletes in them, and we know that injuries occur and we want to keep that close to their home,” Taafe said.

Close, convenient, and comfortable. Bill Considine, the president of Akron Children’s, said those three qualities are the motivation behind this new building.

“We wanted to make sure this was a space designed through the eyes of a child so it’s not threatening, so it lessens anxiety and it helps with the entire diagnostic and healing process.”

Akron Children’s said it has been focused on transforming pediatric care in the Valley for over 11 years and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“We’re in this for the long haul because this is all an investment in children. There are projects on the drawing board that we are looking forward to putting into play here in the Valley,” Considine said.

You don’t have to wait until July 11 to see the new building, though. The hospital is hosting an event this Saturday to celebrate the expansion, featuring food, fun, games, and animals. The event is free and open to the public.