Artist from Warren paints new mural in gym at Harding High

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – When students at Warren Harding High School walk into the gym this coming school year, there will be something new to greet them.
A new Raider mural has been painted onto one of the walls.
It was completed over the past two days by Warren-based artist, Aaron Chine.
The Raider head was painted off to the side of one of the basketball hoops, so as not to interfere with the background of a player shooting.
This is the seventh mural Chine has painted at area schools. He also did five in Austintown and one in Bloomfield.