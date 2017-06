NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police found a body near the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

The man was found face down in a stream near the AT&T store across from the mall.

The area is roped off and investigators are on the scene.

Police don’t know yet if foul play was involved, but a coroner will make that determination.

Police said they’ve identified the man and said he is not Brandon Sample, who was reported missing from Warren earlier this week. His name isn’t being released at this time, however.