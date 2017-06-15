Carnations symbol of protection for elders

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Adult Protective Services worked to bring attention to the issue in Mahoning County.

Carnations were handed out at the Austintown Senior Center to symbolize the effort to bring what is considered a forgotten issue to the forefront.

“It lets them know that someone is looking out for them. Somebody is there if they have any problems. It gets their name out as well so they are able to know somebody is there for them if they need it,” said Jessica Ricker, technology supervisor.

Carnations were also handed out at Park Vista, Senior Independence and Easter Seals.

According to the United Nations, which designated June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day, research findings draw specific attention to financial exploitation and material abuse of older persons as a common and serious problem. Based on available evidence, 5 to 10 percent of older people globally may experience some kind of financial exploitation. However, such abuse often goes unreported, partly due to shame and embarrassment on the part of the victims or their inability to report it because of cognitive and other impairments, and most prevalence studies are based on self-reported surveys.