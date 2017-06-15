Ellwood City man sentenced to jail time after child porn conviction

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – An Ellwood City man was sentenced to 135 months in prison for a child pornography conviction.

Lucas Klobetanz, 40, will spend 20 years under supervision after his release. He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution after he was convicted of distributing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to prosecutors, Klobetanz distributed the videos and images in October of 2015.

He was charged after an investigation by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiatie launched in May 2006 to combat child sex exploitation and abuse.