YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A high-speed chase ended in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 680, between Market Street and the Himrod Expressway.

A vehicle that multiple police departments were chasing crashed into a semi truck.

A coroner’s van was called to the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what started the chase. At one point, the suspect was driving the wrong way on I-680.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 680 are closed at this time.