Mock funeral shows how Trump’s budget cuts will hurt Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A mock funeral took place in Warren Thursday evening with the theme of “Death by a Thousand Budget Cuts.”

It was held at New Jerusalem Church.

Organizers said the event aimed to visually show how the budget under President Donald Trump will hurt Ohio’s middle class.

“We’re looking forward into the future and having a funeral for everything this Valley is going to lose if those cuts take effect,” said Dr. Alexis Smith of Valley Voices United for Change. “The millions of people who could lose insurance — including seniors [and] the babies that will be born without the coverage from medicaid.”

Organizers also said Trumps cuts will crush education, slash affordable housing, eliminate affordable housing and important programs like Meals on Wheels.