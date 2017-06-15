Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Hard butter tips

When Neil Armstrong and Edwin Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon in July of 1969, they planted the US flag. They planted it close to their spacecraft; A little too close actually. When it came time to leave the moon, the rocket blast blew the flag over.

What about other flags? Well we went back with Apollos 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17. Five more flags, and they’re still standing upright. They planted them a little further from the spaceship, those astronauts. How do we know? We have a satellite circling the moon. A lunar reconneissence orbiter. And it has taken high resolution photographs and its found five tiny flags still standing upright. And they’ll continue to stand upright for all eternity. There’s no weather- nothing to disturb them.on the moon, they’ll never fall over. And by the way, we didn’t make the flags out of any special spacesuit material. The flag is ordinary, everyday, nylon. So the five flags still standing on the moon, after all that harsh sunshine after all these years, all of them, are bleached white.

