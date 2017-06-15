Woman found passed out inside wrecked car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police on patrol in the Brier Hill Apartment Complex started to investigate after they saw a car with the door open and two feet hanging outside.

Police found the car about 6:19 p.m. Wednesday with a woman lying across the console on the passenger side.

When they got closer, they noticed that the window of the door was damaged by what appeared to be a bullet hole. The car also had extreme damage to the front end and passenger side door, according to a police report.

Police said the woman, later identified as Ikeia Derise Bankhead Hasley, 23, was passed out in a cold sweat. They were able to wake her but noted that she seemed dazed and when asked what day it was she said, “the 26th, Thursday of 2018.”

When asked if she had hit anything, Hasley replied that she had but wasn’t sure of what or when, the report stated.

Police found marijuana and suspected heroin in the car, according to the report.

Hasley was treated at the hospital where police say she admitted to using cocaine.

Hasley was charged with drug possession and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.