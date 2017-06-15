Women’s group calls Pennsylvania one of worst gerrymanders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There is a lawsuit seeking to throw out the map of Pennsylvania’s Congressional districts as an unconstitutional gerrymander favoring Republicans and violating the rights of Democratic voters.

The League of Women Voters is the first to challenge districts originally drawn by Republican state lawmakers in 2011.

The group says Pennsylvania’s map is one of the worst gerrymanders in the country.

“Elected officials face less competition, gridlock is at an all-time high, incumbents are protected to do whatever they please and ignore the issues that voters care about,” Susan Carty said.

But Republican strategist Chris Nichols disagrees.

“These folks are running around, saying this district looks a little squiggly, therefore, it’s gerrymandered. I don’t think that meets any legal definition.”

Pennsylvania has 18 Congressional districts. Thirteen are held by Republicans and five are held by Democrats.