Campaign honoring tow truck drivers killed by cars rolls through Valley

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The American Towman’s Spirit Ride is a nationwide campaign to honor tow truck drivers and first responders who have been hurt or killed by passing drivers.

On Friday, that ceremony rolled into town, stopping at Truck World in Hubbard.

Tow truck companies and police officers from the area stopped by to honor those who lost their lives.

The Spirit Ride’s message is to get drivers to slow down and move over whenever they see flashing lights.

“Hundreds of casualties a year…are the result of cars and trucks passing too close, only inches from where work is being done on the shoulder or closed-off lane,” Mike Corbin said.

He said six out of ten people hit on the side of highways are towmen.