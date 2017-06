YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters raced to the scene of an occupied house fire Friday afternoon in Youngstown.

When crews arrived to the house on the 2,000 block of Volney Road, the five people living inside were standing outside, unharmed.

Smoke was coming from an upstairs bedroom, where firefighters found a smoldering mattress.

The fire was put out within minutes, but its cause is still under investigation.