Group gets to work brushing dust off Youngstown’s South Field House

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group in Youngstown wants to restore the South Field House to what it once was and has high hopes for its future.

The now abandoned, run-down building used to be the place for basketball in Youngstown. The Save South Field Initiative has a vision of taking it from Youngstown’s center for basketball to a center for the community.

On Saturday, the group — along with volunteers from the community — will be cleaning the football field behind the abandoned facility.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to paint the whole fence circumferencing the field and clean up the debris. There’s some leaves up there,” said Keland Logan, with Colony Youngstown.

The South High Variety Show will be returning on July 1 and will double as a fundraiser for the field house.

“As well as an engagement piece to raise awareness and build some community equity for restoring this facility or, hopefully, building a brand new state-of-the-art one,” Logan said.

He grew up near the South Field House and hopes it can one day be a community center where job fairs and AAU basketball tournaments are held, as well as serve as a hub for local organizations.

In March, Youngstown Park Director Bob Burke said the South Field House needs to be rehabilitated from top to bottom. He estimated the cost would be $1.5 million.

“That’s why the mayor has asked for an actual plan that will facilitate the South Field House for now but also into the future,” said First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver.

Oliver said once that plan is produced, they can move forward with fixing up the inside.

If you would like to help the Save South Field Initiative with its cleanup on Saturday, they’ll be there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can email Keland Logan at keland@thecolonyyoungstown.com or call 724-931-2828 for more information.