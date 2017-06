HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Hermitage’s Corral Drive-In will be reopening next week after a fire last August forced it to close.

The restaurant will be opening June 22 at 11:30 a.m.

A grill caught fire last summer, damaging the restaurant.

Corral Drive-In was able to partially open shortly after the fire but just to sell ice cream. Next week’s opening will welcome food back to the menu.