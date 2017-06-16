Nugget of Knowledge: First American Flag

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Flags on the moon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What did the very first American flag look like? You might be surprised.

It’s called the Taunton Flag. Named after a small town Taunton, Massachussetts. Just South of Boston.

It went up by the city fathers in October of 1774..we hadn’t gotten into the revolution yet.

Lexington and Concord was 6 months in the future. But they flew this flag over city hall in the town of Taunton, Massachussetts. It was a Union Jack, the British flag, but written down the side it said Liberty and Union.

Union meaning, okay, we’re British subjects, we’ll be loyal to the crown. But don’t mess with this part..we also want our freedoms and we’re willing to fight for them.

A Boston newspaper got ahold of this story, and it spread throughout the colonies, and this flag, the Taunton flag was flying all over the colonies. Then the revolution came and a completely different flag. This flag still flies in Taunton, Massachussetts, right below the stars and stripes.

Now for those of you with sharp eyes, you may have noticed this flag looks different than today’s British flag, and you’re right. There there should be four red bars going through the white bars here, to represent the cross of St. Patrick. The empire of Ireland which didn’t join Britain until 1801.

