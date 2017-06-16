Reading scores improve for some Youngstown elementary school students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some students in the Youngstown City School District are reading better, according to preliminary data.

The Ohio Department of Education said there is a 7 percent increase in reading scores for third graders in Youngstown. The scores on the state assessment in third-grade reading jumped from 27 to 34 percent overall.

“This demonstrates what our children can accomplish when supported with quality, targeted instruction led by skilled and committed teachers and principals and informed data,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

He also said the improved scores close the achievement gap by 10 percent.

Mohip said school leaders, staff, teachers, students, and parents have a lot to be proud of.