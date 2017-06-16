Woman escapes house fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thanks to the quick response of some Youngstown firefighters. a women on the city’s south side will be able to keep her home.

She called dispatchers, saying her house on East Philadelphia Avenue was filling up with smoke. Firefighters got there in two minutes — that was around 5 a.m. — and got the fire under control shortly after.

Firefighters say there was heavy fire damage to the first floor, and if they got there a few minutes later, there would have been a lot more damage.

The woman was able to get out of the house with her dog unharmed.

A cause hasn’t yet been determined.