Youngstown Air Show set to dazzle in Vienna this weekend

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – All eyes are in the skies over Vienna this weekend as the Thunder Over the Valley Air Show continues to dazzle.

It’s one of the few times the public gets a look at some of the extraordinary air crafts at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. And it’s also a chance for the men and women at the base to make memories outside of their Air Force duties.

A couple dozen people lined up along the roads Friday to catch a glimpse of the Thunderbirds doing their aerial stunts overhead.

“It’s a huge memory,” Tonya Purola said. “The kids, I think, should take away that they now get to see what moms and dads and neighbors and friends and families do in real life.

Tonya, alongside her husband — an Air Force officer — and three daughters took in all the sights Friday afternoon — in awe of what the air crafts can do.

“They’ve been coming since they were little,” Tonya said. “So they might not remember all the times that they’ve been here, but hopefully from here on out they remember.”

“I like to see how fast they go and the cool tricks that they do,” daughter Gabby Purola said.

“If I was riding one of these, I would be scared!” daughter Bridget Purola said.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station located in Vienna. For all the info you need and to buy tickets, check out the air show’s official website here.

Be sure to stop by the WYTV tent tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.