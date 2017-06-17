12 Rounds class takes over Stambaugh to raise money for YMCA



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People got their sweat on early Sunday morning for a great cause.

More than 50 people threw tires, ran stairs and held planks at Stambaugh Stadium.

The class is called 12 Rounds — it’s one of the newest and most popular workouts at the central YMCA. The event raised money for YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which provides memberships and services to lower income families.

“What I hope today is for everyone to experience the fight and to let them know that they’re not the only one around with a fight,” said Clemate Franklin of 12 Rounds. “We all fight as one.”

All of the money raised at the event goes straight back to the YMCA.