Free air show means more dollars spent at local businesses

Related Coverage Controlled parking and security checks planned for Vienna air show

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – While admission to the Thunder Over the Valley Air Show in Vienna is free, it is still expected to have a big economic impact in the Valley.

Stephanie Sferra, executive director of the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, said the air show is a big draw, and people who follow the Thunderbirds are willing to travel quite a distance – staying in motels and eating at local restaurants.

Events such as the air show bring more than $500,000 to the local economy.

“In 2015, over $505 million came into the local community as a result of tourism and its efforts,” Sferra said.

Unlike other air shows, like the one in Cleveland, the free admission and shuttle rides to and from the airport make the Vienna show a more appealing option for entertainment. The cost savings can lead to dollars spent at other venues and local businesses.

“We have eclectic cuisine, ethnic cuisine that you don’t just find everywhere,” Sferra said.

Sferra said much more is planned in Trumbull County throughout the rest of the summer. She says there is something happening every weekend.

The next big event rolls into town Monday with Ohio Chautauqua. That event runs June 20-24 and is billed as living history festival complete with performances, music and education.