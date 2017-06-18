East Palestine woman hit in head by falling tree, sent to hospital

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – East Palestine was hit hard by storms Sunday afternoon — even resulting in one women being struck in the head by a falling tree.

According to the East Palestine Fire Department, it arrived at 458 E. Taggart Street just after 3 p.m. to find a large tree down in the backyard.

Officials say a woman was struck in the head by the falling tree. She was treated and Transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

East Palestine officials also dealt with these incidents Sunday:

Large trees blocked S. Market Street across the roadway near the Wheathill Trailer Park.

A tree fell into a house at 189 Wood Street, causing two holes in the roof and moderate structural damage. There were no injures.

Lightening struck Centenary Methodist Church at the corner of E. Main and S. Market Street. There was minor damage to the bell tower.

There were also multiple calls of trees and power lines down. Trees and wires were down on E. Taggart Street, S. Walnut Street, Leake Street, French Street, Alice Street, E. Main Street, S. Market Street, W. Martin Street and Wood Street.

