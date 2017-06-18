Storms leave many across Valley without power



Storms hit Wellsville. Video courtesy of Report It.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As storms swept through the Valley Sunday afternoon, many were left without power.

According to Ohio Edison, as of 6:14 p.m., 466 are without power in Trumbull County, 340 are without power in Mahoning County and 59 are without power in Columbiana County.

According to Penn Power, 971 are without power in Mercer County and 535 are without power in Lawrence County.

WYTV has received numerous calls of trees and power lines down across the Valley.

In Trumbull, Brookfield Township has the most outages with 142, followed by Liberty Township with 135. In Mahoning, Smith Township has the most outages with 145, while Youngstown has 84.

Father’s Day weather damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Tree down on a house at 1770 Lucretia