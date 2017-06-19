Aqua Ohio breaks ground at new Struthers headquarters

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The local branch of Aqua Ohio will soon have a new headquarters.

Monday morning, the water company broke ground at its new location inside the CASTLO Industrial Park in Struthers.

Aqua Ohio’s Struthers division will operate in the new 1,400-square-foot facility.

The company said bringing all of its staff under one roof will make jobs easier.

“Having everyone together will help serve our customers more efficiently, especially during the winter months, since we’ll have much more indoor storage,” said Jennifer Johnson, area manager of the Struthers division.

Johnson said they hope to have the building ready to by the end of the year.