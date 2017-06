SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A flower shop in Sharpsville caught fire early Monday morning.

Flames broke out about 4:30 a.m. at Sharpsville Floral, located at 244 W. Main Street.

A neighbor called 911.

No injuries were reported.

Sharpsville and seven other departments responded.

The state fire marshal is headed to the scene to aid in the investigation.