Girard man pleads guilty to attempted sex assault of child

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The Girard man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated indecent assault of a child.

William Casey will be sentenced October 2 after an investigation to determine if he is a sexually violent offender.

Casey’s bond was revoked earlier this month after he gave authorities an incorrect address to where he was staying and tested positive for opioids, cocaine and marijuana.

He was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl — who was 11 years old at the time — at a South Pymatuning home between late 2014 and the spring of 2015.

Court records show a 2005 conviction on similar sex charges in Mercer County and that Casey spent about a year in prison.