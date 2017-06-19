Nugget of Knowledge: Glue Stiches Len’s Leg Together

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Knee replacement surgery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – LEN ROME’S KNEE OPERATION JOURNAL….

Hi..This morning’s Nugget of Knowledge is all about…me! It’s been exactly 2 weeks since I’ve had total knee replacement. So let’s bring you up to date on what’s happening. The cane, I still use it from time to time when I get tired, or when I want to point things out..but I’m pretty much walking without it now and that is very nice.. Let’s show you the progress of the scar..the bandages are off and it’s out in the open air and there it is from the top of the knee to below the knee. As you can see I’m still wearing these compression socks..fashionably white so I guess I can’t wear them after Labor day. They’re designed to keep blood clots from forming in your leg and they give you one for the other leg just for good measure. This scar actually has stitches but the stiches are inside and the stiches eventually dissolve. What is holding the scar together is glue. Elmer’s? Gorilla? Human? I’m not sure. My physical therapist told me that within four to five days after surgery, the glue has taken hold so well, and so tightly, that no matter what exercises you do..kick it out and back…what they call range of motion exercises..nothing is going to open up that scar. I’ve got a doctor’s appointment coming up very shortly…and who knows, I might be back on the Daybreak Nation..in the studio..very shortly…we’ll see you tomorrow.”

