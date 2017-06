Street flooding in North Jackson, Sunday evening via Report It

Damage in East Palestine, Sunday evening via Report It

Storm clouds over Kent State Trumbull, Sunday evening via Report It

Tree down at a house in Girard, Sunday via Report It

Tree down at a house in Girard, Sunday via Report It

Tree down at a house in Girard, Sunday via Report It

Tree down at a house in Girard, Sunday via Report It

Tree down at a house in Girard, Sunday via Report It

Transfer, Pa. Sunday afternoon via Report It

Woman hit by tree in East Palestine on Sunday

Woman hit by tree in East Palestine on Sunday

Woman hit by tree in East Palestine on Sunday

Woman hit by tree in East Palestine on Sunday

Woman hit by tree in East Palestine on Sunday

Woman hit by tree in East Palestine on Sunday

Interstate 680 northbound at South Avenue flooding on Monday morning

Interstate 680 northbound flooding on Monday morning

Campground in Mercer floods Monday morning

Flooding in a Girard basement on Monday

Flooding in a Girard basement on Monday

Flooding in a Girard basement on Monday

Campbell City Hall water damage on Monday

Campbell City Hall water damage on Monday

Campbell City Hall water damage on Monday

Campbell City Hall water damage on Monday