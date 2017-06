JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Antonine Sisters nursing home in Jackson Township saw a scary moment on Monday.

Jackson Township Police Chief Greg Taillon says 74-year-old Robert Sine, of Austintown, confused his car’s gas pedal with the brake pedal.

Sine crashed his pickup truck through the nursing home’s glass front doors.

Chief Taillon says Sine was there to drop off his wife for therapy.

No one was hurt at the nursing home, located at 2675 North Lipkey Road.