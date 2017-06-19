Pike County murder investigators looking for 4 people

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Pike County murder investigators are seeking information about four former Ohio residents.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four people as it investigates the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family last year:

George “Billy” Wagner, III, 46

Angela Wagner, 46

George Wagner IV, 25

Edward “Jake” Wagner, 24

They are listed as former residents of Peebles, Ohio but are now believed to be living in Alaska.

Investigators say they are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings or transactions that the community may have had with these individuals. They’re specifically looking for information on vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

Those who have information are asked to call the BCI tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still available.