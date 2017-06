WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – While police were investigating an abandoned pickup truck left near a wooded area in West Farmington, they happened upon some drugs left inside.

They found the truck parked in the 4600 block of Scenic Drive.

A neighbor called to report it just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police went to check it out and said they saw a baggie containing white powder inside the unlocked vehicle.

Field tests revealed that it was likely cocaine.